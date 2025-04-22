A beloved Philly donut and chicken spot is now serving South Jersey food lovers in Marlton.

You can now get Federal Donuts & Chicken in New Jersey.

There are few things better than starting the day with a hot cup of coffee and a delicious donut, but what about leaving with a crispy fried chicken sandwich for lunch?

New Jersey has so many traditional bakeries to get great donuts, but this is truly a unique experience. Federal Donuts & Chicken is a donut shop in Philadelphia, owned by James Beard Award winning chef, Michael Solomonov, that serves donuts, coffee, and fried chicken.

Federal Donuts shared a sneak peek of their Marlton location on Instagram.

About Federal Donuts & Chicken

They are known for their extraordinary flavors, using all-natural ingredients, including cage-free eggs, unbleached wheat flour, real potato, and real buttermilk.

When they first opened in Philadelphia, back in 2011, The Federal Donuts & Chicken became an instant hit, and they have since expanded to seven Philly locations, including Citizens Bank Park and one in Las Vegas.

When and Where to Visit

Now they are opening in Marlton, NJ, at the Marlton Square shopping center at 300 Route 73 South.

While the location had a soft opening, they will be having their grand opening on Friday, April 27.

They will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.