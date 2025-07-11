Looking to get away this summer, how about checking out one of these great South Jersey resorts that were just ranked in the Top 10 Best Mid-Atlantic Resorts in 2025 by the prestigious travel site Travel + Leisure.

Why These Resorts Stood Out in 2025

The Mid-Atlantic region covers resorts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. To be considered for the list, these resorts excel in service, attention to detail, and their amenities are a cut above the rest.

How the Rankings Were Determined

To find the 10 best, over 180,000 readers completed a survey, with more than 657,000 votes coming in on these five categories:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

South Jersey Resorts Shine in New Travel + Leisure Rankings

#3: The Reeds at Shelter Haven – Stone Harbor

The highest South Jersey spot on the list? Coming in at No. 3 overall was The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, which is up one spot from last year's fourth-place finish.

Here is how Reeds at Shelter Haven is described on their website:

Nestled in the quaint shore town of Stone Harbor, The Reeds offers a year-round luxury boutique hotel experience distinct to any other at the shore. Seaside sophistication at its very best, all waterside dining atmospheres, resort experiences, and plush accommodations are perfectly curated and complemented by rich appointments, casual elegance, and natural ambiance for pure relaxation.

The Reeds at Shelter Haven has become a popular wedding and party venue and is located at

#5: Asbury Ocean Club Hotel – Asbury Park

At No. 5 on the list was the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel in Asbury Park, which is the same spot in finished in 2024.

"one reader calling out its access to the beach and boardwalk as two reasons that make it a “great place to stay.”

Asbury Ocean Club Hotel is a one-minute walk from the Asbury Park Boardwalk and Beach.

1101 Ocean Ave

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

#6: Congress Hall – Cape May

Congress Hall in Cape May was ranked No. 6 overall, up from No. 9 in 2024.

Another Jersey property made a repeat appearance, climbing its way up three spots to No. 6; according to our readers, the historic Congress Hall is a family-friendly resort where the “service is always good,” the “restaurants are excellent,” and there’s lots of room for kids to play while adults “enjoy music and cocktails on the veranda.” Guests can also spend their time between the pool and beach, so it should come as no surprise that this Cape May gem is a favorite in the summertime.

Congress Hall offers a little something for everyone, including a short walk to the Cape May beaches, plenty of restaurants, and is less than a block from the Washington Street Mall.

200 Congress Pl

Cape May, NJ 08204

#7: The Asbury Hotel – Asbury Park

The Final Jersey Shore resort to land on this year's list is The Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, which was No. 7 overall on the list

From their website:

A restored 1950s redbrick building is a 4-minute walk from the Asbury Park Boardwalk and 5 minute walk from the Asbury Park train station.

This spot also offers a rooftop lounge, an outdoor pool, and a beer garden with food trucks, making it a perfect summer getaway for people looking to have some fun this summer.

210 Fifth Ave

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Have you stayed at any of these venues, or is there another resort that you like to stay at in South Jersey? Let us know in the comment section on the free mobile app!