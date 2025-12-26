One of the most prestigious positions in Professional Sports is Starting Quarterback in the National Football League. The best NFL Quarterbacks are among the highest-paid athletes in the sports world and even mediocre Quarterbacks are some of the most recognizable people in sports fandom.

Becoming a Professional Football Player is an uphill battle for any High School Athlete in the United States. After High School, a Football Prospect will play at the Collegiate Level and if they prove themselves, they can become eligible for the NFL Draft.

There are over one million High School Football players who compete every fall. But only Seven Percent of those High School Athletes get the opportunity to play College Football. Then of the 73,000 College Football players each year, only 22 percent of those Intercollegiate Athletes are eligible for the NFL Draft.

According to research by Ohio State University, out of the 1,083,308 High School Football players in 2016, just 251 of those athletes made it to the NFL. That means less than one percent of all high school football players in the United States have achieved the dream of playing professional football.

This is why it is such a unique accomplishment when High School Athletes from New Jersey get the opportunity to play in the National Football League. Those athletes in the NFL get to live out a dream that 99 percent of High School Football players will never get the opportunity to experience.

There are 53 players on an NFL Team Roster, but only one man can be the team's starting Quarterback. So we have gathered a list of the Ten Quarterbacks who were born in New Jersey who have started games in the NFL:

These 15 Quarterbacks From New Jersey Have Played Games In The NFL Did you know that 99 percent of all High School Football Players will never play in the National Football League? Now consider that the NFL has only 32 teams and only one man can be the team's Starting Quarterback. We have compiled a list of the Quarterbacks from the state of New Jersey who had the opportunity to play games in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Joshua Hennig/Townsquare Media