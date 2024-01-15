After three years of serving the Cape May-Lewes Ferry customers, the popular Exit Zero will no longer be in charge of food concessions and a new food service will take over operations ahead of the Spring and Summer Ferry season.

Even though Exit Zero Hospitality signed a 10-year lease agreement with the Delaware River and Bay Authority in 2021 to operate the Cape May-Lewes Ferry restaurants and retail properties, Exit Zero will no longer operate at Ferry Park and on the Ferry Boat starting on March 1st. The popular Restaurant and Bar located on Sunset Boulevard in Cape May is still thriving but they made the decision a few months ago to end their operations at the North Cape May Terminal.

Back in September, there were reports that the Delaware Rivers and Bay Authority was working with Exit Zero Hospitality to end their lease agreement while looking for a new concessionaire for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. According to the Exit Zero Ferry Park website, they will be open winter hours until February 29, 2024.

Starting March 1st, the new concessions operator at the North Cape May Terminal and on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will be Aramark Sports and Entertainment LLC. As part of their new 10-year lease agreement with the Delaware River and Bay Authority, Aramark will be responsible for making capital improvements to the terminal building and patio space on the Ferry.

Aramark Food Services operates in all types of settings including colleges and universities along with Medical Centers and Business Plazas. While there is no official word about what types of food services Aramark will bring to the North Cape May Terminal, their website shows that one of their ventures is called Local Restaurant Row. Aramark partners with local restaurants, food trucks, and regional chefs for unique concessions to be offered for that special area they are operating in.

So with Exit Zero vacating the Ferry Park Terminal at the end of February, there is still the chance that customers will have some local and regional food options offered by Aramark moving forward. Aramark is investing a lot of money into this new venture and one would assume they will want to offer the best they can to get a legitimate Return On Investment. Pair these changes with the new fairs that start this year of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, it really is a New Year in the Cape May area.