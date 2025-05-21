After just over 14 years, a popular Ocean County pizzeria is closing.

This local pizzeria celebrated its 14th year in business on March 12 and has been serving the communities of Lacey, Bayville, and visitors from all over, but announced on its social media platforms that they have decided to sell the business.

Espo's Pizzeria In Lanoka Harbor Is Selling

According to a post on their Instagram page, Espo's Pizzaeria on 629 N. Main St. in the Laurel Plaza on Route 9 will be closing up shop, with no closing date given.

A Google search for the pizzeria says the place is temporarily closed and their website is no longer active.

In the post, the family-run business thanked everyone for all the wonderful memories, their loyal customers, and employees.

"I Wish Everyone The Absolute Best in Life!!!" owner Anthony Esposito said in the social media post.

Espo's had a bunch of different pizza options. Anytime I have been up in the Lacey Township area to cover a high school game, I stopped in, and I was always greeted with a smile and a good slice of pizza, and like the sauce they used.

I actually like the little record shop next door to Espo's as well, and would grab a slice and check out some records while I was up there.

Hopefully, someone buys the shop and keeps running it as a great pizza and Italian grille with sandwiches, entrees, and pizza for the people in Ocean County.