A sandwich shop in Brigantine that has been serving the community for almost 50 years has just been named to a national list of the best sandwiches in every state.

In their report, ‘The Best Sandwich Shop in Every State,’ Chowhound identified the top sandwich shops in each state and deemed one South Jersey sandwich shop the best in New Jersey.

There are plenty of options in this area to be named the best: The White House, Dino's, Vic's, Pete's, Sugar Hill, and Sack O’Subs, are just a few of the great South Jersey sandwich shops.

Ernest and Son Meat Market and Brigantine's Butcher Shop were named the state's best sandwich shop.

The tantalizing subs at the unpretentious deli, Ernest & Son, have even been approved by Guy Fieri, and we'll bet our money that the establishment won't remain a hidden gem for long.

Ernest and Son Meat Market, located at 3305 W. Brigantine Ave in Brigantine, has been there since 1977. Mel Cortellessa has owned the shop since 2007.

Walk into the shop and you'll be greeted by Mel, who is a huge Philadelphia sports fan and has also been a supporter of 'The Sports Bash's' coverage on Radio Row at the Super Bowl for the past few years.

I asked owner Mel Cortalessa about his No. 1 sandwich at the shop and he said: "It's the Ernie Special, named after our original owner with prosciutto, salami, sharp provolone, tomato, olive oil, oregano, and roasted peppers, it's our No. 1"

The shop has gained notoriety for more than just sandwiches, they were featured on Food Network’s Diners, Dine-ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri for their Beef Jerky and a sandwich called 'The Tailgater', which is made with housemade sausage with grilled peppers and onions.

I have been a customer many times, and have really enjoyed just about everything, but I have to say "The Pop-Pop", chicken cutlets, red roasted peppers, spinach, and provolone cheese is my go-to sandwich here.

Here is a look at their sandwich menu.