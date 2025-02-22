After nearly 27 at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison the rainforest-themed restaurant, Rainforest Café announced it was closing, leaving just one in the entire state of New Jersey.

“For the last 26 years, Menlo Park Rainforest Cafe has been a beloved destination for families, bringing the magic of the jungle to the community. Unfortunately, our lease was not renewed, so we have no choice but to close our doors at the end of business on February 19, 2025,” Terry Turney, COO of Landry’s Inc. (which operates the restaurant chain) told NJ Advance Media. “We are grateful for the years of support from our loyal guests and dedicated team members.”

With that location closing, that leaves just one in the entire state of New Jersey, on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. The Atlantic City location is also just one of 16 still open in the country. They also have locations in Canada, France, Japan, Malta, and two in the United Arab Emirates.

I have been to the Atlantic City location one time, once it first opened and I also visited one in Mexico back in the 1990's.

Rainforest Café opened when many themed restaurants were sprouting up all over. Places like Planet Hollywood, Hard Rock Cafe, All-Star Cafe, and many others were once located in Atlantic City.

While Planet Hollywood, which closed on September 4, and the All-Star Cafe which was located at the Taj Mahal, are no longer in Atlantic City, the last remaining Rainforest Café is still on the boardwalk.

They are open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., they are closed on Mondays.