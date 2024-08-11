Another Atlantic County restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the summer.

Waldo's Spot, which is a Mexican Restaurant in Egg Harbor City will close at the end of the month according to a social media post from its owners on Friday Aug 2.

"We would like to inform you, after three lovely years of business, at the end of this month, will be closing our window at this location until further notice," the owners posted on their Facebook page.

Its a trend that continues to happen in the area, with Good Dog Bar in Atlantic City also announcing they would be closing their doors this Sunday for the final time.

However, as some places close, new places have been coming in, and we continue to wish the new owners of area restaurants and bars well.

At the time of this writing, there have been almost 100 comments from fans of the restaurant wishing the owners well and discussing some of their favorite items on the menu at Waldo's Spot, which is located at 115 Philadelphia Ave in Egg Harbor City.

They had a very unique menu that mixed a bunch of different things together and were known for their huge Stuffed Waffle Cones.