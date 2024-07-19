Get ready for a new spot coming to Egg Harbor City at the historic Roesch Hotel building on St. Louis Avenue.

A new pub, The Inn on St. Louis Kitchen & Craft, will bring a brand new neighborhood tavern to EHC and will be located at 446 St. Louis Ave. While they did not announce an opening date, they did say they hope to be ready to open by the end of the summer.

The Inn on St. Louis and it will be themed as a neighborhood tavern featuring classic pub favorites like burgers, wings, and crabcakes, weekly dinner entree specials, craft cocktails, and local beer!

The new spot made their announcement with a Facebook post.

The building has been home to a few different restaurant and bars including The Egg Harbor Festhaus & Biergarten back in 2018 and it was also McKee's Irish Pub before that.

The Roesch Hotel in Egg Harbor City was owned by John Roesch, who was the proprietor of the hotel for 30 years.