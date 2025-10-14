One of the most trendy forms of transportation in recent years is motorized micromobility devices such as E-Bikes and E-Scooters. Millions of these have been sold in just the last few years.

But with the increasing ownership of these devices also comes a new set of issues for Public safety. There has been a 150 percent increase in accidents and injuries related to E-Bikes in recent years, forcing many local municipalities to create new laws and restrictions for the use of these motorized micromobility devices.

Some South Jersey towns like Sea Isle City now have Speed Limit signs on boardwalks and promenades. Other towns are changing their traffic laws that will now apply to drivers of E-Bikes and E-Scooters.

The latest South Jersey Community is changing their laws because of E-Bikes

Many residents of different towns around the Jersey Shore have expressed concerns with safety for users and others with the rise of use with micromobility devices. This includes the frequent use of Golf Carts, motorized bikes, and other Low-Speed Vehicles.

At a recent Township Council Meeting, the officials in Lower Township passed a new ordinance that will create regulations for the operation of all types of electric and motorized vehicles that do not fall into the category of Automobiles.

The new laws specify that E-Bikes and E-Scooters must obey all traffic laws, along with not being allowed to be operated on sidewalks or other pedestrian walking areas. Also, operators must be in compliance with all traffic signs unless they dismount their motorized micromobility device and manually walk it through the traffic restriction.

Also, all operators of Low Speed Electric Vehicles must yield to pedestrians, drive with and not against traffic on the roads, along with being outfitted with a traditional white light for night driving on the front and red light for breaking on the back.

The fine for operators of E-Bikes, Low-Speed Vehicles, Golf Carts, and E-Scooters for first time violators will be $100 and second time violators set at $200. Since these motorized micromobility devices now will be under regular traffic laws, drivers can be assessed other fines and penalties in accordance with local laws.

Lower Township is located between two major hubs in Cape May County, Rio Grande and Cape May. The southernmost of the four townships in the county, the towns located in Lower Township include North Cape May, Villas, Erma, and Diamond Beach.

