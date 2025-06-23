A Bittersweet Farewell at 3100 Federal Street

It was an emotional final day at Eastside High School in Camden County, formerly Woodrow Wilson High School, as current students, alumni, and teachers gathered one final time at 3100 Federal Street in Camden.

Plans for a New Eastside High School

Demolition of the school, which has stood since 1929, began, paving the way to build a new school on the same site, which is expected to feature state-of-the-art facilities, with construction estimated to take three to five years and a target opening in 2029.

"This project represents more than just bricks and mortar, it's a promise to our young people that they deserve the very best", said Camden City Schools Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs to 6 ABC in Philadelphia.

Temporary Home for Students

Since the new building is going up on the same site as the current school, students have been attending the Cramer School, located at 2800 Mickle St, Camden.

The Camden City School District's Eastside High School Historical Artifacts Committee was able to gather and preserve key artifacts from Eastside High School before its demolition, which includes a time capsule from 1929.

Why Eastside Needed a New Beginning

The school opened in 1930 as Woodrow Wilson High School and was renamed Eastside High School in 2022, but had been dealing with numerous issues over the years, leading to the decision to build a new school.

