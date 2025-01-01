Nothing beats a great diner for your favorite comfort foods, and eight of New Jersey’s best are right here in South Jersey.

Diners are great, breakfast all day, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and wash it all down with a milkshake.

Thankfully for us here in South Jersey, we have plenty of great diners, and eight of those spots have been recognized among the best in the state!

8 South Jersey Diners Named Best In New Jersey

The team at NJ.com recently highlighted the best of the best to help you find new places to dine in the Garden State. They have compiled a list of the best diners in New Jersey with eight of them right here in the South Jersey.

First on the list, coming in at No. 36 is Marge's Diner on Route 9 in Cape May Court House. Here is what I they had to say about this local diner:

There’s no Facebook page or website; it’s that kind of place. Good pork roll egg and cheese sandwiches here.

The next diner listed among the state's best is Maurice River Diner on 47 in Maurice River. Never been? Here is what NJ.com says you can expect:

The South Philly steak here does that sandwich proud, and the Greek salad’s much better than most. Good homemade cheesecake, too. You’ll need time to get through the menu; it’s that big.

At No. 30 in the state, we head to Larry's 50s Diner on Route 50 in Tuckahoe. They noted their pancakes and burgers!

Diner pancakes are often forgettable, but the ones here are homemade, hearty and first-rate. Excellent burgers, too, big, fat and juicy.

For No. 28 we head out to Salem County to the Salem Oak Diner, at 113 W Broadway in Salem.

The Salem Oak Diner boasts a timeless retro look — pale pink booths, coat racks and individual jukeboxes

In Atlantic County, coming in at No. 24 on the list, is Somers Point's Point Diner right before you head to Ocean City.

Creamed chipped beef (not easy to find), crab cake sandwiches, burgers, salads, chicken parm, steaks and homemade cheesecake are among the menu options. I like the chicken pot pie here, with its browned, flaky crust.

At No. 18 in Southhampton is the Vincentown Diner on Route 206.

Excellent burgers and pies here. The mile-high meatloaf, stacked atop mashed potatoes, smothered with gravy and topped with frizzled onions, is aptly named.

As we hit the Top 10, we head out to Glassboro to Angelo's Glassboro Diner on Main Street.

The menu, like the diner, is compact, but the food’s hearty and cheap. Dying to try scrapple? This is the place. Also try the sirloin steak, and the bread pudding.

The highest ranked diner in South Jersey? Coming in at No. 7 is Mustache Bill's ion 8th Street in Barnegat.

So what stands out about this diner? Simple.

Excellent omelets and seafood.

So there you have it, those were ranked among the best 41 diners in New Jersey. Which ones should have made the list?