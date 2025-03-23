I have used AirBnB plenty of times when I have gone on vacation, it has generally been a very good experience.

I came across a very interesting Airbnb experience for anyone who is looking to do something a little bit different - an Off-Grid "Survival Shelter" located in the woods in Vineland.

If you’re looking to escape the city and experience true off-grid living, this is your chance. Nestled deep in the woods, our handcrafted log survival shelter is surrounded by pines, oaks, wild huckleberries, and abundant wildlife, including deer, foxes, raccoons, and birds. This is not a luxury retreat—this is about reconnecting with nature in the most natural way possible.

They tell you to bring your own tent, but they do offer a 5-gallon bucket shower with a pump. They do offer to help you learn basic survival skills – and they will 'teach you how to make a fire, build a simple shelter, and other essential outdoor skills.'

It is described as a one-bedroom, one-bathroom with an outdoor shower and a fire pit.

This was the picture of the bedroom

Here is the picture of the bathroom

There are currently no reviews for this Airbnb, and it is currently listed at $100 per night, but you can get a full refund if you book and change your mind.