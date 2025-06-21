While the roller coaster and merry-go-round might be missing from the former Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City boardwalk's north end, there are a few new attractions that are drawing visitors back to the former amusement park site.

What’s New at the Former Wonderland Pier Site

There will be a new pizza spot, Ocean City Pizza Company, that is already open on the corner of Sixth and the boardwalk, and an updated arcade is located in the indoor section of Wonderland Pier, which is now known as the Icona Pier.

Dead End Bakehouse Grand Opening Details

Another new spot is about to open to the public at the former Wonderland pier site, Dead End Bakehouse, which will be having its grand opening on Sunday at 6 a.m. The new Bakehouse will be in the site that used to be home to the Philadelphia Pretzel Factory, Baordwalk Snacks

The first 50 people will receive a limited-edition Dead End Bakehouse t-shirt and a $20 e-gift card.

The business made the announcement on its social media pages.

Soft Launch This Weekend

Dead End will be doing a soft launch Friday & Saturday (June 20–21), giving people a sneak peek of their delicious bagels, coffee, and sandwiches.

The hours for their boardwalk location will be every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The original Dead End Bakehouse can be found at 1050 Bay Ave and specializes in hand-rolled artisan bagels and small-batch baked goods.

Planning to check it out this weekend? Tag us in your pics!