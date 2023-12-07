Dave & Buster’s in Atlantic City Sets New Opening Date

A well known entertainment venue which is set to open in Atlantic City at the site of the old 40/40 Club at Tanger Outlet, will have a new opening date.

Back in April, we found out that Dave and Busters will be coming to Atlantic City at 2120 Atlantic Avenue.

This entertainment fueled restaurant and bar, not to be confused with the other adult centric entertainment restaurant venue in town, Lucky Snake, has classic arcade games, virtual reality gaming, tabletop, air hockey, ping pong, billiards, and more!

This version of Dave & Buster's will have all the features you have come to expect from the venue, with 100's of arcade games, and tons of HDTV's throughout the bar and restaurant for sports fans to enjoy all the games.

Fans of Dave and Buster are going to have to wait just a few more days.

The previous announcement stated that Dave and Busters would open on Monday Dec. 11th. A new date has been announced, Thursday Dec 14 at 10:30 a.m.

The first 100 people in line with get a $100 power card to use inside.