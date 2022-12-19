The way we watch TV is certainly different from when I (I'm 45) was a kid.

We used to sit in front of the TV and watch a show on CBS, NBC, ABC, or FOX every week at the same time. Maybe you were an NBC Thursday night "Must See TV" fan, which featured shows like Friends, Seinfeld, and Cheers.

My college roommates and I were locked in front of the TV on Thursdays starting at 8 pm and watched shows...in real time on network TV.

Boy how times have changed.

Now we are on top of the network TV shows (none of which I can name anymore), we have tons of options on cable stations and of course the streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hula, and more.

I'll admit I watch a lot of Netflix, so I decided to look for which Netflix show was the most watched by people in New Jersey in 2022.

Have a guess?

According to Mark Strotman of Bookies.com, who used Google Trends to identify the most searched for Netflix shows in each state, the most watched show in New Jersey was the 10-episode mini-series, DAHMER-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show took viewers through the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer during the 1980s in Wisconsin.

New Jersey was among the 12 states where "Dahmer" was the most-watched show in 2022.

It’s rare to see a limited series on this list, but that should tell you how good DAHMER was. Released in September (making it even more impressive that it’s on this list), it follows the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his spree of heinous murders in 1980s Wisconsin. Twelve different states—including Wisconsin, of course—had this drama in the top spot, including some big ones in Texas, Florida, and California.

I can say I was one of those viewers who watched the 10 episodes and thought it was very well done. How accurate was it? That I can't vouch for, but I thought after reading a lot about the murders and watching the series and then watching the three-part documentary series Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, I thought the series was very well done.

If you like this kind of true crime anthology stuff, I would recommend watching this. One criticism of the series was that it was thought to have brought back some heinous memories and somewhat glorified Dahmer, which is understandable.

Other popular Netflix shows from surrounding states include Peaky Blinders, Better Call Saul, and Wednesday. Some older shows also made the list in some states, Criminal Minds, Blacklist, and Riverdale.

Our neighbors over in Pennsylvania and Delaware the most watched show was Better Call Saul and in New York, it was Derry Girls.

Which Netflix show did you watch in 2002?