There are plenty of restaurant options throughout the state of New Jersey, but one underrated type of food is Thai food, and a couple of South Jersey Thai spots were listed among the best in the Garden State!

While pizza, subs, and chicken parm might be more well-known throughout the state, there is absolutely a market for Thai cuisine in New Jersey.

NJ Advanced Media writers Peter Genovese and Lauren Musni came up with their list of the 23 best Thai Restaurants in New Jersey for 2023.

What I Learned About Thai Food During My Trip to Thailand

I recently went to Thailand and really enjoyed the food over there, and have a spot that didn't make the list locally that I like and will share with you after we check out which South Jersey spots made their list.

When I was in Thailand, there were so many different options that I did not expect. You'll see some pictures of the cuisine (scroll below) that I tried when I was over there in January.

One of my favorite meals was the pineapple fried chicken, which was served in a carved-out pineapple filled with chicken fried rice.

Which local spots made the list of the best in New Jersey

Herbs Thai Kitchen – Brick

They did not rank them in any particular order, so I'll just list them alphabetically, like they did, starting with Herbs Thai Kitchen in Brick.

Chef’s specials include duck drunken noodles and grilled peanut sauce chicken, but my favorites are the wok ginger with chicken and mince chicken basil — the meat in both is fresh, tender, expertly cooked. Lunch specials (which include a spring roll and salad) are $9.50 with chicken or pork, $10.50 with beef or shrimp.

Herbs Thai Kitchen is located at 1789 NJ-88 in Brick Township.

Rama Thai Restaurant – Egg Harbor Township

Next up in Egg Harbor Township is Rama Thai Restaurant, which has been in business since 2006, and offers a wide selection of appetizers, soups, and salads that are made-to-order. They also have generous portions of stir-fried, curry's, noodles, fried rice, fish, and duck.

Start with the tom yum seafood soup, loaded with big fat mushrooms, and then proceed to the tiger tear salad, the best of its kind outside Bamboo Leaf in Bradley Beach, and finally the panang curry (with coconut milk, basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots and kaffir lime leaves), thick and luscious.

Rama Thai is located in the English Creek Shopping Center at 3003 English Creek Ave.

Kawa Thai – Millville

Kawa Thai in Millville is next, which offers authentic Thai and Japanese Cuisine

Mango chicken. That’s all you need to know at Kawa Thai. I normally stay away from fruit and chicken dishes (the fruit is just too sweet), but the mango in Kawa’s dish blends perfectly with the meat and veggies.

The mango chicken has fresh mango, pepper, zucchini, and tomato in their famous mango sauce and can be had at 2196 N 2nd St in Millville.

Chang Thai Kitchen – Toms River

Finally, Chang Thai Kitchen, a little mom-&-pop place at 1174 Fischer Blvd in Toms River.

Best tom yum soup on this trip? The one at Chang Thai Kitchen. Fresh and fragrant, it’s a near-perfect version of the traditional Thai sweet and sour soup.

In addition to the tom yum soup, the writers also point out the wok ginger with chicken and the crisp veggies.

My Favorite Local Thai Spot That Didn't Make the List

One place that I enjoy is Chaba Thai Restaurant, located at 199 New Rd Suite 72 in Central Square in Linwood. Before I went to Thailand back in January, I tried this place to get accustomed to some of the food I was going to try when I got there, and was very impressed with the food.

What’s your favorite Thai spot in South Jersey?

Authentic Thai Dishes From My Trip to Thailand in January of 2025

Authentic Thai Cuisine from Thailand Photo: Mike Gill loading...

