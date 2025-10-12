There are plenty of cool buildings throughout the state of New Jersey; some are casinos like Ocean Casino Resort, or maybe Lucy the Elephant in Margate, and the Landis Theater in Vineland are all pretty cool buildings in the local area.

So what would you say in the coolest building in New Jersey?

The website Business Insider listed the coolest building in every state, with Mercer County being home to New Jersey's top building.

Delaware and Pennsylvania’s Top Picks

First, let's look at some nearby spots, like Wilmington's Grand Opera House in Delaware.

The country's oldest state has some classic buildings that stand the test of time. Wilmington's Grand Opera House, built in 1871, is as classic as it gets.

Up the parkway in New York, the coolest building was the Chrysler Building, a magnificent skyscraper in the Empire State.

The Art Deco-style building was the tallest in the world when it was built, but it was beaten out by — you guessed it — the Empire State Building just 11 months later.

The Chrysler Building stands in Midtown Manhattan. Getty Images loading...

Take a ride up the expressway to Pennsylvania, and the coolest building is Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, which is located in Mill Run, PA, in the western part of the state, about an hour and 15 minutes from Pittsburgh.

Frank Lloyd Wright's 1935 masterpiece Fallingwater remains Pennsylvania's greatest work of architecture. Water falls from each level of the building into the one below, perfectly integrating with the landscape.

Nassau Hall Named Coolest in New Jersey

So, back here in the Garden State, which building was the coolest? How about Nassau Hall on the campus of Princeton University, which is the oldest building on the campus.

While it now houses the school's administrative offices, during the Revolutionary War it was occupied by both British and American forces and suffered damage during the battles.

The Princeton campus is worth taking a drive to and walking around to see its unbelievable architecture.

What Do You Think is the Coolest Building?

So what do you think the coolest building in New Jersey is? Let us know on the app!