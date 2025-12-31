Many High School athletes have dreams and aspirations to continue play their favorite sports beyond graduation. But the competition to have the opportunity to play college sports is very high, and many teenagers don't get the chance for real playing time at the next level.

According to research by Ohio State University, approximately 6.8 percent of United States High School athletes get the opportunity to play college sports. That number decreases for those aspiring to play Men's College Basketball, with only three percent of High School Basketball players who get the opportunity to play at the next level.

Even with the odds stacked against him, a South Jersey High School Graduate is approaching his 100th played College Basketball game, and he is off to a hot start to the 2025-26 season.

Before graduating from Saint Augustine Prep High School, Keith Palek III averaged just 8.7 points per game as a senior for the Hermit Basketball team. Even though Palek was a member of the St. Aug Prep Basketball team that won the South Jersey Non-Public 1A state championship, his physical growth during High School forced him to evolve his game from year to year:

"As a freshman at St. Augustine Prep, I was 5’10 and about 160 pounds, I was on the freshman team and didn’t do much besides spot up and shoot threes. Going into my sophomore year I grew a couple more inches and played (Junior Varsity Basketball), although my role was very similar." Palek III explained to 973 ESPN.

Keith Palek III playing for Missouri St Photo Credit: instagram.com/mostatembb loading...

"The summer going into my junior year, I grew 6 inches and began expanding my abilities offensively and defensively. Shooting threes was still my main skill, but I started to be able to make plays off the dribble and my passing skills improved a ton. My junior year was my first season playing varsity, in which we won the South Jersey final, and the state championship was unfortunately canceled. I took that momentum into my senior year, as one of our leaders on the team and had a successful season."

Palek played four seasons of College Basketball at the Division II level for California University of Pennsylvania. He hit 121 three-pointers in 88 games played, and his time playing for Head Coach Danny Sancomb prepared Palek III to move up to Division 1 College Basketball.

But injuries derailed him during those four years at California University of Pennsylvania:

"Junior year at Cal, I was looking forward to another great season....but unfortunately in the 3rd game of the season, I fractured my fifth metatarsal which required surgery. I missed 6 weeks in the middle of the season, and decided to come back for the last couple months. The 2nd half of that season was a struggle, I wasn’t 100% healthy. - Senior year at Cal, I was back to full strength and was excited for the opportunities of the upcoming season. Got off to a great start through the first six games where we started 6-0 and were ranked number 4 in the country. Then I fractured the same foot requiring season-ending surgery. Having graduated from Cal that year and having another year of eligibility, I decided to see what opportunities I would have in the transfer portal. I heard from a ton of D1 schools and ultimately decided to commit to Missouri State and (Head) Coach Cuonzo Martin. I missed most of the summer rehabbing from the same foot injury that never healed properly. I got cleared in mid-September and hit the ground running."

Palek III didn't just hit the ground running, he's having a great season so far at Missouri State. He is tied for the fourth-most Points per Game in Conference USA this season (18.0) along with sixth-most Rebounds per game (7.4). He is one of 11 players in Division I College Basketball who is averaging at least 18 PPG and 7.4 RPG this season.

What You May Not Know Is That Keith Palek III comes from a family of athletes

Before their kids were born, I remember playing basketball with his father at Cape May County Technical High School over 20 years ago. Keith Palek, and his wife Jenessa, have three children, all of whom have grown up to become superb athletes.

"We are all very competitive; Whether it be on the basketball court, in the backyard, or a card game at the kitchen table, we are all playing to win and it’s typically not too friendly. They were raised to compete in everything they do and it has proven to pay dividends for them in their lives to this point." The dad, Keith Palek, explained to me when I reached out to him recently.

"Our two daughters are both playing scholarship level basketball, and they’re both successful individually, and with their teams. Madison is a sophomore at Clarion University (a Division II school). She took over the starting spot as a freshman halfway through the season last year, and has continued in that role. She joined a team that won only one game before she got there, and they were over .500 in her first year. - McKenzie is a freshman at Felician University (a Division II school). She has started every game as a freshman, and their (team is off to a) historically great start for them."

Keith Palek III's father understands that his son's basketball journey is an unusual one, and when he speaks about his son, there is genuine pride with what has son has overcome to get to this point:

"He has always been mature beyond his years, and knew that his decision to attend St. Augustine Prep would have an impact beyond sports. His Junior and Senior years he played varsity and started every game and had high school athletic experiences that he’ll remember for a lifetime. His Junior year he played with an extremely talented and underrated all-time great Prep team (that) won a South Jersey title in a Covid shortened season that saw a State tittle game get canceled....His recruitment out of high school was severely impacted by Covid, but he was fortunate to earn a half dozen or so full Division 2 scholarship offers. - Enter California University of PA, and Coach Sancomb. What a blessing that was; During tumultuous recruiting times, and in March of his Senior year to be able to obtain another full scholarship offer was amazing. - Coach Sancomb was passionate, open and honest. (My wife, Jenessa, and I) loved the old school coaching vibe we got from him.

Photo Credit instagram.com/keith.palek Photo Credit instagram.com/keith.palek loading...

"Keith Palek III's) Junior season is where injuries began to play a role and his maturity and mental toughness would be tested for the next couple years....Keith rushed back from injury prematurely in an attempt to contribute to a deep NCAA tournament run. - With a full off-season of recovery behind him, he was poised for an incredible Senior season, both individually and as a team. Six games into that season the team was 6-0 and Keith was averaging nearly a 20 point, 10 rebound double-double and he went down with another injury rehiring surgery....He has been extremely blessed throughout his basketball journey, and it has been a wild ride. His mental toughness, maturity and basketball IQ are second to none, and have surely played a major factor in his successes to this point."

While the Palek family continue to be busy with three children at different schools, they haven't lost perspective of how unique the success of their young athletes. And it all began right here in South Jersey, with a bright future for Keith Palek III, not just this season a Missouri State, but in the years to come.