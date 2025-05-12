A brand new Charley’s Cheesesteaks & Wings is set to open up their next South Jersey location, and this one will be in Lawnside in Camden County.

New Charley’s Location in Lawnside

Charley's Cheesesteaks & Wings is opening up their next spot at 210 N White Horse Pike in the Lawnside Village Shopping Center, which was formerly Church’s Chicken, which has been abandoned for over a year.

The complex is also home to Shoprite, Home Depot, PetSmart, and Lomax Carpet & Tile Mart.

Nearby Charley’s Locations

There are a couple of nearby Charley's Cheesesteak locations with one in the Deptford, Cherry Hill, and Moorestown malls, plus one closer to the shore in Egg Harbor Township in the Oak Tree Plaza.

I have driven past the EHT location many times, but I haven't tried it yet, but have been meaning to get over there. There is a ton of cheesesteak competition in the area, but I have had a few people tell me that I would be surprised at how good the cheesesteak is at Charley's.

A quick look at these cheesesteaks you can expect when you check out this new spot..



While there is no opening date, they have done plenty of work on the building that is starting to look more like a Charley's Cheesesteaks spot.

What’s on the Menu?

Philly-style cheesesteaks, of course! However, they have added wings, fries, and other fast-casual options. Here is a look at the menu at Charley's Cheesteaks.

The news was first reported by Mark at 42Freeway.com, who does a great job of finding out scoops on restaurants, stores, and businesses that are opening and closing in South Jersey.

