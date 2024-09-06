One South Jersey town has a street that has been named among the cleanest and most scenic places in the entire country.

Tourism is big business in the Garden States, especially in South Jersey. There is a little of something for everyone when you visit the Jersey Shore, with each shore town offering something a little different.

One South Jersey community was also recently recognized in a nationwide survey ranking the most "pristine" streets in America.

The survey was conducted by Waster Removal USA, who compiled a list of the top 100 cleanest and scenic streets in America.

Three New Jersey Cities Ranked as Having the Most Pristine Streets

According to the survey, there are three "pristine" streets in New Jersey. The highest-ranking city was Cape May. The city's Washington Street was named the 15th most beautiful in America.

The street is home to the Washington Street Mall, which is lined with over 75 specialty shops, bars, restaurants, unique eateries, and dessert shops. The three-block stretch has brick pathways, decorative fountains, and benches throughout your walk to people watch.

Bridge Street in Lamberville also made the list, coming in at 43.

The third New Jersey street on the list, Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair, came in at No. 70 overall.

"Most Pristine" Streets in America

Topping the list was the famous Broughton Street in Savannah, Georgia, which earned high honors for not only its cleanliness but also its "historical charm". Breckenridge, Colorado's Main Street came in second place was Main Street, followed by Augusta, Georgia's Broad Street.

Have you been to any of these "pristine" streets?