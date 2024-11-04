A town in Cape May County is receiving some more press from a popular travel site.

Cape May seems to pop on various websites' "best-of" lists and has landed on another one for being charming.

The website InsureMyTrip.com has tabbed Cape May as one of the top charming small towns in America, listing it as the No. 3 overall most charming small town in the entire county.



Found on the southern tip of Cape May Cunty and the most southern point of the entire state, Cape May is a town of just under 3,000 residents. The island community is mostly known for its beautiful beaches and its Victorian architecture.

However, Cape May is much more than that.

It's become a year-round destination for different festivals and a Christmas destination, it has great dining and shopping, and so much more.

Here's a little of what the website had to say about why Cape May was chosen.

Cape May, NJ boasts classic architecture and gorgeous vistas. It has an overall score of 7.5. It has a small population of a little more than 1,000 residents, with high average ratings for cafes (4.38/5) and restaurants (4.33/5). It is known for its seafood and the resort town is a perfect journey for a beach vacation or enjoying time at a county fair.

Cape May wasn't the only town from New Jersey on the list, but the only town in the entire Mid-Atlantic Region to be selected for this list.

For the rest of the list, click here.