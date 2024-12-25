Considering how many counties there are in our country, it’s pretty incredible that one in South Jersey was ranked No. 1 in the nation for vacation homes.

The Jersey Shore is also known for its tourism, summer vacations, and second homes’ attracting people from all over the Delaware Valley. However, a new report highlights Cape May County, as the top luxury vacation home market of 2024.

Get our free mobile app

The website Pacaso identified the top 20 luxury vacation home markets of 2024 and analyzed second-home mortgage rate lock data alongside growth trends in pricing and transaction volume.

According to Pacaso and their recent report, ‘The Top 20 Luxury Vacation Home Markets of 2024,’ New Jersey's Cape May County, ranks No. 1. Here’s what Pacaso had to say about Cape May County:

Cape May County, New Jersey, takes the top spot among the best vacation home destinations for 2024, with a proportion of second homes to primary homes exceeding 150%. As the southernmost county in New Jersey, Cape May is a beloved destination for residents of metropolitan areas like Philadelphia and New York City, offering iconic beach towns such as Ocean City and Avalon.

While Cape May County was No. 1 overall, Ocean County also made the rankings, coming in at No. 12 for luxury vacation homes.

When looking at Cape May County, just take a drive from Ocean City to Wildwood down Ocean Drive and you'll see why Cape May County is so attractive. The islands offer plenty of entertainment, from beaches to boardwalks, to bars, restaurants, and more. Off the island there are plenty of things to do like the Cape May Zoon, check out a brewery, a vineyard, a gold course, and more.

Do you agree with these two selections? We’d love to hear your thoughts!