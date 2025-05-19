New Jersey is home to so many different types of small beach towns, charming farm towns, and small, unique suburbs, making it a very diverse state.

There are so many hidden gems throughout the state that are enjoyed by locals and visitors who vacation in the state. Places with a strong sense of community, unique shops, and restaurants are lined up and down the Jersey Shore and throughout the state.

While there are plenty of small beach towns throughout New Jersey, only one is has been named the best!

Cape May: The Best Small Town in New Jersey

According to a list compiled by World Atlas, the best small town in New Jersey is Cape May. This friendly seaside resort offers plenty of quaint shops, beautiful beaches, and Victorian houses, and is one of the oldest beach resorts in the country.

What Makes Cape May Stand Out From Other NJ Towns

Here's what World Atlas had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

Why exactly is it a step above the rest? The moment you step foot on Cape May’s white sand beaches, you’ll find the answer yourself. Centered around the tranquil sound of waves, lively conversations of tourists, and amazing activities, few towns create an environment like this. Moreover, with activities such as swimming, surfing, kayaking, and volleyball open to all, it is a blast for beach lovers in New Jersey.

What to Do in Cape May

They also mention the town's non-stop party atmosphere, culture, and entertainment. They have a tremendous amount of shopping at the Washington Street Mall, plenty of Festivals, Cape May Lighthouse, great fishing, and plenty of other great attractions to check out while you're there.

It's hard to argue with Cape May being the best of anything; they offer so many cool, unique places to shop, eat, and stay. Add in the beaches, the history, and you have one of the coolest spots to visit, not only in New Jersey, but the entire East Coast.

Have you been to Cape May? Share your favorite spots to check out in the comments below!

Cape May is one of NJ's great vacation destinations Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy