Former Camden High star D.J. Wagner announced he was transferring from Kentucky back in mid-April, and now he has made his decision on where he will play next season.

The former Wildcat is joining coach John Calipari at Arkansas.

Coach Calipari announced he was heading to Arkansas and Wagner entered the transfer portal shortly after and now he will be joining Coach Calipari in Fayetteville next season.

According to reports, the Camden native chose Arkansas over USC after averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 assists as a freshman at Kentucky.

While at Camden High, Wagner was named the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year for three straight seasons and helped the Panthers, averaging 22.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game as a senior and 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.1 steals per game as a junior.

Wagner helped lead Camden to their first NJSIAA Group 2 state championship since his father Dejuan helped the Panthers win back in 2000. His father also played college basketball at Memphis for Coach Calipari.

Wagner isn't the only Camden player to leave Kentucky, former Panthers center Aaron Bradshaw announced he was leaving the Wildcats program to head to Ohio State and play for the Buckeyes.

Camden senior Billy Richmond also committed to Kentucky but de-committed and announced last month that he was joining Coach Calipari at Arkansas.