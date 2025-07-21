A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a four-month-old infant in Camden.

Arrest Made in Camden Infant Death Case

A witness found the baby of an infant dead inside a Camden home in a trash bag inside a bassinet, and 43-year-old Ebony Gee was taken into custody on Sunday by U.S. Marshals at the 5400 block of a Webster Street property in West Philadelphia.

Timeline of Events from April to July

Gee had been caring for her friend's baby boy since April, and no cause of death has been reported due to the condition of the body. On July 11, Gee was charged with second-degree Desecration of Human Remains and second-degree Witness Tampering

Detectives determined that Gee sent threatening text messages to the witness on the day the deceased infant was discovered

How to Submit Tips to Investigators

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 and Detective Brandon Bolger of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-3981. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Source: Camden County Prosecutors