A popular pizza shop in Rio Grande has closed its doors for good.

Bruni's Pizza, located at 1613 Route 47 in Rio Grande, posted a message on their social media page that they were closed for the day.

"We will not be open today, sorry for the inconvenience!" the business posted on Friday.

A Sudden Social Media Announcement

However, they have not reopened at Joe Canal's has posted that the space is for rent.

Spread the word! Prime location for rent. Roughly 3200sq ft right in our strip mall. So much potential here. Message us if interested and thanks in advance for letting others know.

Buni's was located in the same strip mall as Joe Canal's, Dairy Queen, Seagars Smoke Shop and Cigar Lounge, Tacos by the Shore, and Atlantic Care off of Delsea Drive.

Where to Still Find Bruni's Pizza

While I was never at the Bruni's location in Rio Grande, I have been to their shop in Hammonton, which has been there since 1956. It's one of my favorite stops when I am in Hammonton and is located at 303 12th Street, across from Snouts and Stouts Brewery.

It's a great spot to check out, where you can head to the brewery and order a pizza from Bruni's and walk right across the street and bring it back to the brewery.

So if you were a fan of Bruni's Pizza in Rio Grande, you can still take a ride out to Hammonton if you are craving a slice.