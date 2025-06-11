We’ve got so many amazing spots here in South Jersey, but one small town was recently praised as a 'welcoming small town’.

It should come as no surprise that at least one spot in South Jersey is getting attention for its pristine beaches. New Jersey has plenty of beautiful beach towns, and there’s a reason tourists keep coming back to this one Atlantic County spot year after year.

According to a recent article from World Atlas, one coastal retreat stood out thanks to its pristine beaches, untouched natural landscapes, and a welcoming small-town atmosphere that invites relaxation and exploration. With so many scenic places to explore and things to do in every season, the article suggests that this town is one of the most beautiful islands in New Jersey.

Why Brigantine Is Earning National Recognition

The town they call one of the nine coziest in New Jersey is Brigantine!

Nature enthusiasts will find solace in Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, a sanctuary for birdwatching and peaceful walks amidst diverse ecosystems. For a unique marine experience, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center provides educational tours focusing on the rescue and rehabilitation of marine animals, including whales, dolphins, seals, and sea turtles. Families and history buffs alike appreciate the Brigantine Beach Historical Museum, which showcases artifacts and exhibits detailing the town's rich maritime history. When it comes to accommodation, the Legacy Vacation Resorts in Brigantine offers a comfortable stay with easy access to the boardwalk and beach.

On top of all these outdoor activities, Brigantine offers great beaches and boating. It is also home to one of the best farmers' markets in the area and some great local shops and restaurants.