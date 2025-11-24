Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits made a splash opening stores in the Garden State, but they failed to include South Jersey; however, that is about to change.



What is Bojangles? The Southern Comfort Food Experience

If you love chicken and biscuits, you'll be a big fan of Bojangles, which is a chain of fast food restaurants that was established in North Carolina in 1977. They are well known for their cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits.

It is a very Southern-inspired menu, specializing in fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, and other comfort foods like dirty rice, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned fries, and coleslaw.

I would also recommend the sweet tea, which is also pretty impressive.

They would be similar to a KFC and or a Popeye's, which already have locations throughout South Jersey.

Bojangles opened in Piscattaway, New Jersey, but neglected South Jersey until now. Another Bojangles is planned in Ocean County's Berkley Township.

Where is the New South Jersey Bojangles Located?

According to the popular South Jersey website 42Freeway, the new Bojangles will be located at 3341 Delsea Drive in Vineland at the site of the former Burger King, which will sit next to Mavis Discount Tire.

No Bone-In Chicken at the Vineland Location?

One thing will be missing, according to 42Freeway: this location will not include Bojangles' famous bone-in chicken, which is featured at many of their locations throughout the country.

There is no date set for the Vineland location to open, but crews have been converting the former Burger King into a Bojangles, and it appears to be moving quickly