There are some foods that are universal in that they can be eaten any time of year and can be the centerpiece of any event or party. I'm not talking about burgers or cheesesteaks, nor am I here to debate about Subs versus Hoagies.

Let's talk about wings - Whether you are a fan of bone-in or boneless, or you prefer flats versus drums, there are few foods more welcome at a party. Everyone can enjoy good wings and as long as you have some napkins or paper towels nearby, wings can be consumed quickly.

In South Jersey, there are a plethora of establishments that offer wings on their menu. Understandably, everyone has their favorites and recommendations vary so we want to give as unbiased a list as we can for you.

Who makes the best wings in South Jersey?

We have used the same formula as we do for ranking the best pizzerias in Ocean City and Wildwood along with the best restaurants in several towns like Sea Isle City.

Combining information from Google Reviews and Google Analytics, we have ranked the best places in Atlantic and Cape May Counties to purchase wings year-round:

Roberts Place, Margate, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*Robert's Place, Margate City (4.6 Stars)

Since 1977, this cash-only establishment has been popular with locals in Margate and Ventnor. Located on Atlantic Avenue between Essex Avenue and Franklin Avenue, Robert's Place is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night year-round.

Hank Sauce in Sea Isle City, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*Hank Sauce, Sea Isle City (4.6 Stars)

Operated by the same people who own the famous Hank Sauce brand, this restaurant is located on Landis Avenue between 86th and 87th Streets. What makes Hank's wings different is they are baked and not fried the way most restaurants cook their wings.

Charlies Bar in Somers Point, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*Charlie's Bar, Somers Point (4.6 Stars)

One of the popular establishments in South Jersey is located at the corner of Shore Road and New Jersey Avenue. Charlie's is so well-known for their wings, that sometimes people forget anything else is on their extensive food menu.

DiOrio's in Somers Point, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*DiOrio's Circle Cafe, Somers Point (4.5 Stars)

The "rival" to Charlie's Bar in Somers Point is located on MacArthur Boulevard eastbound next to the Super Wawa. DiOrio's makes their wings a little different than other restaurants in Somers Point and it has been a long-running debate for years: who has the best wings

C-View Inn, Cape May, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*C-View Inn, Cape May (4.5 Stars)

The oldest Tavern in Cape May is well-known for making some of the best batches of Wings in South Jersey. Located at the corner of Texas Avenue and Washington Street, the C-View Inn is a great spot to grab some wings and watch a game.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Atlantic City (4.5 Stars)

Best known for its excellent variety of beers, the food served at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is underrated. Located halfway between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk, this establishment offers some of the best wings made in Atlantic City.

Owens Pub in North wildwood, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*Owen's Pub, North Wildwood (4.5 Stars)

This sports-fan-friendly establishment is located on 17th Street between New Jersey Avenue and Central Avenue. Owen's Pub offers great wings to pair with your favorite drink while you watch the game.

Back Bay Ale House in Atlantic City, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*Back Bay Ale House, Atlantic City (4.5 Stars)

Featuring some of the best views of the bay in South Jersey, this establishment is best known for its great cocktails and delicious wings. Back Bay Ale House is located at Historic Gardener's Basin on Rhode Island Avenue.

Stone Harbor Bar and Grill on 96th Street Google Maps loading...

*Stone Harbor Bar and Grill (4.4 Stars)

Located next to the Harbor Square Theater on 96th Street, this establishment offers patrons tables, high tops, and a bar to enjoy its excellent food menu. Stone Harbor Bar and Grill is one of the best places for wings in South Jersey and you can watch the game with your favorite drink.

Dog Tooth Bar and Grill in Wildwood, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*Dog Tooth Bar and Grill, Wildwood (4.4 Stars)

Well-known for their Lunch and Happy Hour Specials, this establishment is located at the corner of New Jersey Avenue and Taylor Avenue in the heart of Wildwood. Dog Tooth Bar and Grill is popular with both locals and vacationers to The Wildwoods.

Twistie's in Strathmere, New Jersey Google maps loading...

*Twistie's Tavern, Strathmere (4.3 Stars)

This hidden gem on the bay allows patrons to enjoy their wings in the dining room, at the bar, or outside on the deck. Located at the corner of Vincent Avenue and Bayview Drive, Twistie's is a throwback to a different era with good food and vibes.

Goodnight Irenes in Wildwood, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

*Goodnight Irene's Brew Pub, Wildwood (4.0 Stars)

Featuring an impressive selection of beers on tap, this establishment makes some of the best wings in The Wildwoods. Located at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Popular Avenue, Goodnight Irene's has been a go-to spot for locals and vacationers for decades.

Aside from having some great places to order wings, the southernmost of New Jersey's counties has a lot to offer South Jersey Locals and Vacationers. These are some of my favorite things about Cape May County: