Cape May is considered by many historians one of the oldest vacation destination towns in the United States. Since the late 1700s, Americans have been visiting the south end of New Jersey for everything from finishing to rest and relaxation.

The city of Cape May boasts:

"It was more than 200 years ago, in 1766, that Cape Island’s development as a place where many resort for their health and pleasure began. The visitors came first from Philadelphia, by horse-drawn wagons, stagecoaches, sloops and schooners"

The oldest old restaurant in Cape May dates back to the late-1800s.

NJ Monthly reports, "Said to be the oldest tavern in continuous operation in Cape May, the C-View opened as the Harbor House in the late 1800s, becoming the C-View in 1917."

Today, Cape May is popular with South Jersey locals and vacationers to experience a great blend of historical and modern decorum.

Before you head to one of the great restaurants in Cape May you may want to work up an appetite at the Cape May Point Lighthouse, which is still a popular attraction as part of the Cape May Point State Park.

The State Park features a recreational walking trail, bird observation areas, and picnic spots adjacent to the Lighthouse.

The Cape May Convention Hall hosts different concerts and events every summer with the Promenade walk running adjacent to the hall along Beach Avenue. Also, Cape May is famous for the Bed and Breakfast properties that add to the town's nostalgia.

Aside from the great history of the Cape Islands, one of the biggest attractions for the town is the plethora of eating options available in the City of Cape May.