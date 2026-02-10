While we have so many celebrated places to eat scattered across New Jersey, this one Southern New Jersey spot was just named the best for Prime Rib.

We all love a good prime rib. There is nothing like bringing the family out for prime rib night with a great baked potato.

Tasting Table recently put out its list of the, ‘The Best Restaurants for Prime Rib in Every US State,’ which highlights standout spots across the country by combining highly-rated and recommended restaurants in each state, that offered prime rib as a specialty, won awards for their beef dishes, were celebrated for their atmosphere, service, and consistency and that had prime rib as a regualr menu item or as a special.

Tasting Table Crowns a New Jersey Prime Rib Champion

According to Tasting Table and their recent article, their pick for New Jersey is The Pub in Pennsauken Township. Located at 7600 Kaighns Ave, Tasting Table had the following to say about their selection:

Why The Pub in Pennsauken Took the Top Spot

There's a bit of everything at The Pub, which has been a New Jersey mainstay since the early '50s. The restaurant's offerings include prime rib, cut into hearty, generous portions and served with gravy and a baked Yorkshire puff. It's the kind of meal that customers have been enthusiastically recommending for years. Add in creamy horseradish and a salad bar with touches like homemade dressings, and it's a total win.

What are your thoughts on Tasting Tables' pick? Would you have chosen a different prime rib as the best? We’d love to hear from you—feel free to join the conversation by messaging us on the app!