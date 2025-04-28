With communities whose origins date back to the 1700s, Ocean County is one of the most unique regions in New Jersey.

Aside from its rich history, Ocean County is New Jersey's largest county featuring 914.84 square miles of total area.

Did you know that the first version of what we call today "lifeguards" was established in 1928 as the "Life Saving Service" in Barnegat? Almost 100 years later, seeing lifeguards is part of the Summer Vibes when you visit Jersey Shore beaches.

Ocean County is Home to two of the Top Rated Family Vacation Towns in South Jersey, and there are plenty of great communities to live in and visit.

What are the best places to live in Ocean County

The website Niche has gathered data on each community in the state of New Jersey. They have ranked every town in every NJ county with a combination of grades from the following categories:

-Public Schools

-Crime and Safety

-Jobs

-Housing

-Nightlife

-Good for Families

-Health and Fitness

-Outdoor Activities

-Weather

-Commute

The Highest Rated Towns To Live In Ocean County

Bay Head, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

1. Bay Head

Receiving an overall A Grade, Bay Head gets positive scores for Crime and Safety (A), Good for Families (A), Public Schools (A-), and Nightlife (A-). Bay Head received low grades for Cost of Living (C), and Housing (C+).

The Ocean County Shore Community is ranked the 34th Best Place to Retire in New Jersey (out of 575 towns).

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

2. Point Pleasant Beach

Receiving an overall A Grade, Point Pleasant Beach gets positive scores for Nightlife (A), Good for Families (A), and Public Schools (A-). Point Pleasant Beach received low grades for Cost of Living (C) and Housing (C+).

According to Niche, Point Pleasant Beach is ranked the 51st Best Place for Young Professionals in New Jersey (out of 642 Towns).

Beach Haven, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

3. Beach Haven

Receiving an overall A Grade, Beach Haven gets positive scores for Crime and Safety (A), Good for Families (A), and Nightlife (A-). Beach Haven received low grades for Housing (C) and Cost of Living (C).

Located on the south end of Long Beach Island, the town of Beach Haven is ranked the 10th Best Place to Retire in New Jersey (out of 575 towns).

Lavalette, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

4. Lavalette

Receiving an overall A- Grade, Lavalette gets positive scores for Jobs (A), Crime and Safety (A-), Nightlife (A-), and Outdoor Activities (A-). Lavalette received low grades for Cost of Living (C+) and Housing (C+).

A short drive east of Toms River, the Shore Town of Lavalette is ranked the 38th Best Place to Retire in New Jersey (out of 575 towns).

Point Pleasant, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

5. Point Pleasant

Receiving an overall A- Grade, Point Pleasant gets positive scores for Public Schools (A-), Good for Families (A-), Outdoor Activities (B+), and Nightlife (B+). Point Pleasant received low grades for Cost of Living (C) and Housing (C+).

Surf City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

6. Surf City

Receiving an overall B+ Grade, Surf City gets positive scores for Crime and Safety (A), Nightlife (A-), Public Schools (B+), and Jobs (B+). Surf City received low grades for Cost of Living (C) and Housing (C).

The Shore Town of Surf City is ranked the 2nd Best Place to Retire in New Jersey (out of 575 towns).

Pine Beach, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

7. Pine Beach

Receiving an overall B+ Grade, Pine Beach gets positive scores in Outdoor Activities (A-), Crime and Safety (B+), and Good for Families (B+). Pine Beach received low grades for Nightlife (C+), Public Schools (B-), and Cost of Living (B-).

Ship Bottom, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

8. Ship Bottom

Receiving an overall B+ Grade, Ship Bottom gets positive scores for Nightlife (A), Crime and Safety (B+), along with Public Schools (B+). Ship Bottom received low grades for Cost of Living (C) and Housing (C).

According to Niche, Ship Bottom is ranked the 11th Best Place to Retire in New Jersey (out of 575 towns).

Toms River, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

9. Toms River

Receiving an overall B+ Grade, Toms River gets positive scores for Outdoor Activities (A), Nightlife (A-), and Good for Families (B+). Toms River received low grades for Cost of Living (C) and Housing (C+).

Island Heights, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

10. Island Heights

Receiving an overall B Grade, Island Heights gets positive scores for Outdoor Activities (A-), Crime and Safety (B+), and Nightlife (B). Island Heights received low grades for Cost of Living (C) and Public Schools (B-).

Beachwood, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

11. Beachwood

Receiving an overall B Grade, Beachwood gets positive scores for Outdoor Activities (A-), Jobs (B+), plus Crime and Safety (B). Beachwood received low grades for Cost of Living (C+) and Public Schools (B-).

Beach Haven West, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

12. Beach Haven West

Receiving an overall B Grade, Beach Haven West gets positive scores for Jobs (A-), Outdoor Activities (A-), and Public Schools (B). Beach Haven West received low grades for Cost of Living (C) and Nightlife (B-).

Tuckerton, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

13. Tuckerton

Receiving an overall B Grade, Tuckerton gets positive scores for Outdoor Activities (A-), Crime and Safety (B+), along with Jobs (B). Tuckerton received low grades for Public Schools (C+), Cost of Living (C+), and Nightlife (B-).

Brick Township, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

14. Brick Township

Receiving an overall B Grade, Brick Township gets positive scores for Outdoor Activities (A-), Crime and Safety (B+), plus Jobs (B). Brick Township received low grades for Housing (C+), Cost of Living (C+), and Public Schools (C+).

One of the luxuries of living near the Jersey Shore is the opportunity to see incredible sunsets. Here are some of the best towns to enjoy a South Jersey Sunset in Ocean County.

