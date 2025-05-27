If you are a South Jersey Local or Vacationer, you always look forward to when the seasonal restaurants open ahead of the unofficial start of summertime: Memorial Day Weekend is the start of the Summer Season at the Jersey Shore.

One of the highlights of visiting New Jersey's Shore Towns for many people is the pizzerias operated by small business owners. In South Jersey, Ocean City was recently named one of the state's Coolest Towns and one of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Islands.

Aside from the famous annual Night in Venice event, Ocean City is a popular destination because the Boardwalk is one of the most beloved destinations for families every summer. Unlike Yelp Users who hate New Jersey Pizza, South Jersey locals like myself love Jersey Shore Pizza, and one of the top towns for Pizza is Ocean City.

Just like we did for Wildwood, we gathered information from Google Analytics and Google Reviews to find out what are the best Pizza Shops located in Ocean City. Did your favorite pizzeria make our list?

What are the highest-rated Pizzerias in Ocean City, NJ?

*Chelsea Pizza (4.7 Stars)

After 35 years in Atlantic City, Chelsea Pizza moved to Asbury Avenue in Ocean City back in 2022 and they have been receiving high reviews. Multiple Google Reviewers describe their food as "Amazing," and others say this is "the best-priced pizza on the island".

Roma Pizza on the Ocean City Boardwalk Photo courtesy of facebook.com/RomaPizzaOCNJ/ loading...

*Roma Pizza (4.7 Stars)

Well-known for its high-quality "Red Gravy" (Tomato Sauce), Roma Pizza is one of the town's most popular Seasonal Pizza Parlors. Located off 7th Street on the Ocean City Boardwalk, Reviewers describe Roma Pizza as "Delicious" and "the best crust I've ever had" and they are always in the conversation for "best pizza on the island".

Three Brothers from Italy Pizza in Ocean City, New Jersey Photo by Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media loading...

*Three Brothers from Italy Pizza (4.5 Stars)

Famous for their super-sized slices, Three Brothers is located between 10th and 11th streets on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Google Reviewers describe their Pizza as "Very high quality" and "Awesome".

Prep's Pizza and Dairy Bar on the Ocean City Boardwalk in South Jersey Photo courtesy of facebook.com/prepspizza loading...

*Prep's Pizzeria and Dairy Bar (4.5 Stars)

Located near 10th street on the Ocean City Boardwalk, Prep's has been one of the most popular Pizza Spots in Ocean City since first opening in 1965. According to Reviews, Prep's Pizza has some of the best cheese on their pizza in Ocean City, and the "Crispy Crust" is "Delicious".

Mario's Pizza on Bay Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

*Mario's Pizzeria and Restaurant (4.4 Stars)

This Italian Restaurant at the corner of 15th Street and Bay Avenue is a popular pizza takeout option in Ocean City, Google Reviewers describe Mario's Pizza as "Outstanding" and "Delicious" with "Perfect Crust".

Three locations of Manco and Manco Pizza on the Ocean City Boardwalk in South Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

*Manco and Manco Pizza (4.4 Stars)

Open year-round at 9th Street and their two other Boardwalk locations open during the Summer months, Manco and Manco Pizza is synonymous with Ocean City. According to Reviewers, Manco's Pizza is "Great" and "Unique Crust is delicious".

Randazzo's Pizza on 34th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

*Randazzo's Pizza and Family Restaurant (4.3 Stars)

The southernmost Pizza Shop in Ocean City, Randazzo's is located at 34th Street and Asbury Avenue. According to Google Reviews, Randazzo's Meat Lovers Pizza is "Delicious" and the Cheese Pizza has "great flavor".

Express Pizza located on Battersea Road in Ocean City, NJ Photo from Google Maps loading...

*Express Pizza (4.2 Stars)

Located on Battersea Road, the northernmost Pizza Parlor on the island has been serving Pizza for over 30 years. Google Reviewers say Express Pizza has a "Good Crust" but there is no consensus about the cheese quality on their Pizza Pies.

Piccini Pizza on West Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

*Piccini Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza (4.2 Stars)

To be fair to this classic Brick Over Pizza Parlor, most of the subpar/negative reviews are because of wait times and the business accepting Cash Only for in-restaurant payments. But the positive Google Reviewers describe Piccini's Pizza ingredients are "Fresh" and the pizza is "Awesome".

Angelo's Pizza in Ocean City, New Jersey Photo courtesy of facebook.com/angelosocnj/ loading...

Angelo's Pizza (4.1 Stars)

Located between 14th and 13th streets on the Ocean City Boardwalk is where you will find Angelo's Family Restaurant and Pizzeria. They are well-known for their generous portions and plentiful toppings on their pizzas. Open for dine-in or takeout, they also make sandwiches, salads, and pasta meals.

Pisa Pizza in Ocean City, New Jersey Photo courtesy of facebook.com/pisapizzaocnj loading...

Pisa Pizza (3.6 Stars)

Pisa Pizza has been a staple on the Ocean City Boardwalk for over 40 years, serving classic Boardwalk-style Pizza with great service. Located between 8th Street and Moorlyn Terrace, this is a throwback environment to what Pizzerias were before the turn of the century.

Primavera Pizza in Ocean City, New Jersey Photo by Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media loading...

Primavera Pizza and Restaurant (3.6 Stars)

Next to Air Circus on the Ocean City Boardwalk is where you will find some of the largest pizza slices on the island. Primavera makes traditional and artisan-style pizzas along with traditional Boardwalk Pies that the Jersey Shore is famous for serving.

Now that you know about the great Pizza Shops in Ocean City, here are Pizza Chains you should avoid the next time you are craving Pizza in New Jersey:

