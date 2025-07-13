South Jersey has plenty of great seafood restaurants and places to eat, but one was recognized as the best in the entire Garden State by the well-known website Lovefood.com.

Throughout South Jersey and down at the Jersey Shore, there are some many great seafood restaurants, especially in Atlantic City.

Before we get to the spot that was named the best, here are a few you should try if you are visiting the Jersey Shore this summer:

Crab Trap, Somers Point

The Lobster House, Cape May

Jack's Seafood Boil, Pleasantville

Roberts Pace, Margate

We are so lucky to have so many great restaurants in the area and in Atlantic City, which has one restaurant getting some recognition as one of the best seafood restaurants in the U.S, and the top one in New Jersey.

Atlantic City Restaurant Named Best Seafood Restaurant in New Jersey

Dock's Oyster House has been a legendary Atlantic City destination for seafood for over 125 years, and the foodie experts at Lovefood.com have named it New Jersey's best restaurant for seafood.

A Legacy That Dates Back to 1897

The history of Dock's Oyster House stretches all the way back to 1897, when Harry Dougherty saw an opportunity to open a high-quality restaurant. It's still owned and run by the Dougherty family today, who maintain Harry's philosophy of offering the freshest seafood. There are even dishes on the menu that have been there since the restaurant's doors opened, such as the lobster tail and Dock's Seafood Fry. Oysters from the raw bar are all served with a zesty house-made cocktail sauce and tart cider mignonette.

Where to Find Dock’s Oyster House

Dock's Oyster House is located at 2405 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City.