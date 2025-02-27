What Are The Best Colleges and Universities In New Jersey?

While for many young people, attending a College or University is the next chapter in their life after college. But their parents know there is more than just an education that comes with their kids' post-High School life.

The average cost of tuition plus room and board at a four-year college is between $28,000 and $60,000 per year. That does not include the expenses that come with a college student living on campus along with any unforeseen financial obligations that may arise for a young adult.

The research team at Wallet Hub set out to find the best tuition value and rank the best Colleges and Universities in the United States. They evaluated over 800 higher-education institutions and ranked the Top 500 based on the following criteria:

-Cost & Financing

-Return on Educational Investment

-Admission Rate

-Student-Faculty Ratio

-Graduation Rate

-Percentage of International Students

-Safety on Campus

-Student-Loan Debt

-Post-Attendance Median Salary

How Many New Jersey Colleges and Universities Made The Top 500 Best in America List

According to Wallet Hub rankings for 2025, there are 12 New Jersey Colleges and Universities that earned a spot on the list of Best in America. Number one on the Wallet Hub list is the same educational institution that was also at the top of the Wall Street Journal's rankings.

Princeton University is rated the number one University/College in the United States. Wallet Hub gives the Ivy League high scores for Student-Faculty Ratio (3rd Best), Graduation Rate (tied for the best in America), and Faculty Resources Ranking (12th best in the United States).

Here is the full list of New Jersey receiving the highest rating in Wallet Hub's Top 500 Colleges and Universities in America: