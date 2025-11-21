Our Garden State is home to many incredible restaurants, but a breakfast spot in the area has been called the best in New Jersey.

Seriously, South Jersey is packed with incredible restaurants, offering something special from the bridges to the beaches, from Brigantine down to Cape May, and everywhere in between, there’s always a delicious bite waiting for you.

The Daily Meal had a fun article, ‘The Top Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spots In All 50 States,’ highlighting the best breakfast spots and hidden gems across the U.S. These restaurants are often unassuming from the outside, but when you walk in and sit down, you are treated to outstanding food.

According to the Daily Meal article, which picked the top 'Hole-in-the-Wall Breakfast Restaurant’ in every state, the title of New Jersey's best hole-in-the-wall spot goes to Essl's Dugout in Pleasantville. Located at 7001 Black Horse Pike, here’s what The Daily Meal had to say about their choice:

Why This South Jersey Breakfast Spot Stands Out

Big plates, breakfast classics, and not too much buzz unless you're a local, Essl's Dugout in Pleasantville is a true hole-in-the-wall. The outside may have gotten a facelift over the years, but the inside holds the charm of 50+ years of service.

The Dish Everyone Says You Must Try

If you make the trip, the locals say you have to try The Messl. This number one seller is a loaded sandwich made with your choice of breakfast meat, fried egg, cheese, and home-fried potatoes.

