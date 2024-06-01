After Memorial Day Weekend kicked off the 2024 Summer Season, South Jersey locals and vacationers will have events and activities to look forward to every weekend until September.

Before the Digital World we live in today when everything and anything can be found online, I remember a time when people would go to each South Jersey Shore Town to pick up events calendars. Families would put these events calendars on the fridge so everyone in the house could see what was happening each weekend.

One of the South Jersey Coastal Communities well-known for its events and activities in town each summer is Sea Isle City. Off Exit 17 on the Garden State Parkway, Sea Isle City was rated one of the Best Summer Weekend Getaway Shore Towns in New Jersey.

What Are The Best Events Happening In Sea Isle City During June 2024

Sea Isle City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

*Saturday June 1st:

-The Annual Kix Wine Tasting to benefit the local Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Our Lady of Mercy #1655 with the event scheduled to start around 5 pm. Tickets are $20 each with Complimentary appetizers being served as part of the Wine Tasting Fundraiser. You can purchase tickets at the door for the Fundraiser at Kix on June 1st or ahead of time by visiting Saint Joseph's Catholic Church.

*Saturday June 8th:

-The Braca Family Women’s Basketball Tournament will be hosted at the JFK Boulevard Basketball Courts. The 12-team Double-Elimination tournament will start at 9 am and conclude around 3 pm with Prizes for the winning teams.

-The Peytons Promise 5k Run and 2k Walk will begin on the Promenade off JFK Boulevard. The runners and walkers will be raising money for CDH research at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The Run/Walk will kick off at 10 am and the family-friendly after party will be hosted at Paddy's Green at the corner of 39th Street and Landis Avenue.

-The 4th Annual Sea Isle Summer Social Pickleball Tournament will be hosted at the Marina Pickleball Courts on 42nd Place. This double-elimination tournament starts at 9 am with different levels of competition and age groups set to play each other. A Rain date is scheduled for the following weekend.

*Saturday June 15th:

-Skimmer Festival features numerous vendors and family-friendly activities. The Vendor Craft Market will be lined along the Promenade on the oceanside from 9 am to 4 pm while the free Amusement Rides will be at Excursion Park. Along with a Food Court area, the event will also have live music from Brass Pocket Band plus Face Painting, Balloon Art, Photo Booth, and more activities all day.

-The Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament will be hosted at the JFK Boulevard Basketball Courts. This 12-team Double-Elimination 5-on-5 tournament will begin at 9 am and conclude around 3 pm with Prizes for the winning teams.

*Sunday June 16th:

-The Skimmer Antique Auto Show will be on the Promenade off JFK Boulevard from 9 am to 1 pm followed by an Auto Show Awards. The Antique Auto Parade will start around 130 pm with the vehicles beginning at 44th Street and traveling to 93rd Street before heading back north along Landis Avenue to finish the parade at JFK Boulevard.

*Saturday June 22nd:

-The Make The World Better Pickleball Tournament raises money for community-based redevelopment projects to help families have safe recreation areas in their neighborhoods.

Hosted by former Eagles Linebacker Conor Barwin, this is the second year this event will be hosted at the Sea Isle City Marina Pickleball Courts. The Tournament starts at 11 am and the after-party for this Fundraiser Event will be at Dockside on Park Road between 43rd and 44th streets.

*Monday June 24th:

-The Sara the Turtle Festival is a family-friendly event with Hands-on Wildlife Displays, entertainers, a Bounce House, and more activities at Excursion Park. Starting at 630 pm, this festival is a collaborative event featuring the Sea Isle Terrapin Rescue, the Wetlands Institutes, Sea Isle City’s Environmental Commission, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, and the Beachcomber Guides.

*Saturday June 29:

-The first performance of Sea Isle City's Concert Under the Stars series will feature Streetlife Serenade, a Billy Joel Tribute group. Starting at 730 pm on the Excursion Park stage, Streetlife Serenade will perform a high-energy show and everyone is invited to come out for this free concert the final weekend of June 2024.

