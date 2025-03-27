A new breakfast spot is coming to Somers Point and it's an old Ocean City favorite.

The Northend Beach Grill, which was formally located at 9 Beach Road in Ocean City, is making a return. It will be located at the former home of Bay Ave Sushi, at 718 Bay Ave in Somers Point.

Get our free mobile app

It was known as the only spot in Ocean City that served breakfast and lunch as the sand sat between your toes, with tables on the sand, right on the beach.

Do you miss the Northend End Beach Grill? I know I sure do and it is time to return!! We are proud to announce that we will be opening this summer at 718 Bay Ave in Somers Point. Previously known as Bay Ave Sushi!! We need your help on spreading the word!! Special shout out to Matthew Dice who has been relentless in making my dream a reality!! ￼609-399-DICE

The Northend Beach Grill was a fixture on the beach in Ocean City. The original building dates back to World War II, but it closed in 2018 due to an electrical fire that damaged the structure.

They announced in June of 2020 that they would not be reopening in Ocean City, but one of the owners, Angelo DiBartolo, announced on social media that the breakfast shop would be reopening in Somers Point, just in time for the summer season.

Sand house Kitchen replaced the Northend Beach Grill location in 2021.