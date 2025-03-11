An iconic neighborhood market in Ocean City is up for sale.

The family resort town recently saw Wonderland Pier shutter, and now, another familiar name to Ocean City residents and visitors is up for sale.

Boyar's Market, a neighborhood staple at 1340 Asbury Avenue, is for sale with an asking price of $1.795 million per the listing agent, Jeff Quintin of eXp Realty's The Quintin Group. They also have a second location at 201 E. 55th Street called Boyar's Market South, which is now closed after their lease expired at the end of the 2024 summer season.

This sale includes real estate and a thriving business, featuring a fully equipped kitchen, deli, grocery store, and a booming catering operation. Prime downtown location with high foot traffic.

The market has been a fixture in the family resort town since 1924; Boyar's celebrated its 100th anniversary last April.

The market has a fully equipped kitchen and is known for its butcher shop, fresh meats, and poultry. There is also a deli with cold cuts, prepared foods, salad trays, party trays, groceries, and more.

The owners, Scott and Gail Ping, are planning to retire, but they do plan to keep running the market until the sale is finalized.