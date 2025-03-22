For both New Jersey Locals and Seasonal Vacationers, one of the highlights of visiting the Jersey Shore is the beaches during the summer months.

But many people are unaware that many New Jersey Shore Towns need to replenish the sand on their beaches, in some cases annually.

Due to the changing tides that cause beach erosion and many Coastal Communities having altered island topography due to man-made structures, Beach Replenishment has become essential for many New Jersey Shore Towns that are dependent on Summer Vacationers for their local economies.

This Beach Replenishment, performed by the United States Army Corp of Engineers, is a project typically done during the Winter months. But in 2025, some New Jersey Shore Towns are facing the reality that their beaches will not be ready for the Spring and Summer months.

What NJ Coastal Communities Beach Replenishment Will Continue Into The Summer?

According to a report by News 12 New Jersey, the Army Corp of Engineers has released a new schedule for Beach Replenishment for seven NJ Shore Towns.

For some of these Coastal Communities, their Beach Replenishment Projects have not even started yet. Part of the reason for these delays is because some New Jersey Shore Towns are "fighting" over where the sand is coming from to replenish their beaches.

As a result, these towns have been asked to accept delays to their beach replenishment projects:

*Toms River South Beach Replenishment will ramp up in late March and early April. The approximate timeline for the project will be completed by early to mid-May.

*Lavalette Beach Replenishment is scheduled to get underway in late March and early April. The approximate timeline for the project will be completed by mid-May.

*Bayhead and Point Pleasant Beaches will see Replenishment Projects ramping up in late April. The approximate timeline for these projects will be completed by early to mid-June.

*Brick Beach Replenishment is scheduled to get underway after Memorial Day Weekend. The approximate timeline for the project will be completed by mid-July.

*Toms River North Beach Replenishment will ramp up after Memorial Day Weekend. The approximate timeline for the project will be completed by mid-July.

*Mantoloking Beach Replenishment is scheduled to get underway after the other Shore Towns projects are completed. Mantoloking Mayor Lance White confirmed his municipality volunteered to be the last community because they do not have the boardwalk and beach business infrastructure the other New Jersey Shore Towns have.

