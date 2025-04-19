The odd truck that was home to multiple burger places, most recently Baker Burger Company, that sat on the corner of Frontenac and Ventnor Avenue at 7903 Ventnor Ave in Margate has been demolished.

The site of Baker Burger Company in Margate, NJ

History of the Quirky Burger Truck in Margate

The Baker Burger Company opened in the spring of 2020, but after multiple different concepts, the place has been torn down, and there are rumors that a high-end yoga-focused retail chain will take its place.

The building was a bank, which closed down years ago.

In 2016, Margate Burger "food truck," emerged in an odd truck-shaped building, serving burgers, ice cream, and other fast-food items. By 2018, Margate Burger had become Miami Burger and Ice Cream, and in 2019, it added some seating to the food truck facade.

By 2020, the Baker Burger Company took over with owners Kelly Baker and her son Ethan Roberts, which became known for their burgers, milkshakes, and other baked goodies.

A burger from Baker Burger in Margate, NJ

The new spot was described on their social media sites as a spot that will create scrumptious burgers and heavenly baked goods.

Other Recent Restaurant Changes in Margate

This is the second Margate restaurant that has been torn down in recent weeks, with the former Imperial East, which was located at 7800 Ventnor Ave, on the corner of Douglas and Ventnor Ave, which his also rumored to become apartments with first-floor retail space.

Here is a look at the demolition of Imperial East in Margate

The former exterior of Imperial East in Margate,NJ

Liang's Imperial East moved to a new location and is now down the other end of Margae at 9402 Ventnor Ave, at the spot that used to be The Breakfast Spot.

The new Imperial East in Margate, NJ