Four New Jersey Bahama Breeze restaurants and 15 more throughout the country closed suddenly on Thursday, leaving just one remaining in the state.

Darden Restaurants Comments on the Closures

“It was the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance," said Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Bahama Breeze.

Bahama Breeze Closes Four New Jersey Restaurants

The four locations that closed their doors were in Toms River, Wayne, Woodbridge, and Paramus.

In addition to the four New Jersey locations, the other Bahama Breeze locations that closed their doors were five in Florida, and one in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York, and Tennessee.

ahama Breeze Toms River exterior with a sorry we're closed sign Google Maps loading...

Only One Location Remains in Cherry Hill

The Cherry Hill location at 2000 Route 38 at the Cherry Hill Mall is the only one remaining in the state.

If you aren't familiar with Bahama Breeze, it's a fast-casual, laid-back chain restaurant that features Caribbean entrees & tropical cocktails with a beachy decor.

I have been to a Bahama Breeze before in Tampa, which is right on the water. It had a good vibe, but I wasn't overly impressed with the food. They had a bunch of fun drinks, but it wasn't a spot I had to make sure I visited when I was in town.

Other Darden Restaurant Chains Still Operating in New Jersey

Darden Restaurants also owns Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, which have locations in New Jersey. Olive Garden has a Mays Landing location by the Hamilton Mall, and LongHorn is in Mays Landing at 4417 Black Horse Pike.

What’s Next for Employees?

Darden Restaurants has said they hope to relocate their Bahama Breeze employees to one of their other restaurant brands or offer a severance.

While it is sad for workers to lose their jobs, hopefully, this is an opportunity for more local mom-and-pop restaurants to prosper and give locals more options to have a nice night out with their families, to get out and enjoy a meal.