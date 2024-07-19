New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson recently stopped by Atlantic City's Back bay Ale House in Gardner's Basin.

The Knicks star recently signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension after averaging 35.5 points per game in the six-game series against the Sixers.

Former Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox just dined at Chef Vola's in Atlantic City, a very popular spots for star athletes and celebrities' to dine when they are in the area.

Back over at Back Bay Ale House, two-time Super Bowl Champion Isiah Pacheco, from Vineland High School, stopped in to cool off on a hot summer day in Atlantic City.

Pacheco, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, rushed 18 times for 59 yards, adding six receptions for 33 yards in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory over the 49ers back in February.

In the Chiefs Super Bowl win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Pacheco rushed 15 times for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Overall in two NFL seasons, both with the Chiefs and both ending up with Super Bowl wins, Pacheco has rushed for 1,765 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 57 catches for 374 yards and two scores.

Pacheco days at Vineland High School

During his time at Vineland Pacheco played quarterback, running back and defensive back for the Fighting Clan under head coach Dan Russo. As a senior he helped lead Vineland to a 8-2 mark, rushed for 1,414 yards and 18 touchdowns, adding 598 yards and three touchdowns on 43-of-81 attempts as a passer. On defense, he posted 28 tackles, two interceptions and on special teams he added a punt return for a touchdown.

As a junior he rushed for 1,107 yards with 15 touchdowns.