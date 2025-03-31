In 2025, we will have three generations of Americans who fall into the category of Senior Citizens. The first wave of Generation X (1965-1979) are turning 60 years old, joining Baby Boomers (1946-1964) and The Silent Generation (1925-1945) as the people who are on "the back nine" of life.

One of the biggest worries people have as they get older is what will happen to them once they are no longer able to properly care for themselves. For many people, the idea of bringing their elderly parents to a Senior Living Care Facility is scary. We have all heard the horror stories about these types of facilities over the years.

So to help people differentiate between the good and bad Senior Care Facilities, the research team at Seniorly has reviewed 60,000 Facilities to find out what are the best in the United States.

19 New Jersey Senior Living Facilities Receive Awards

The Seniorly Research Team identified the 336 best senior living facilities in the United States. That means less than one percent of all Senior Care Facilities have received awards from Seniorly.

The number two Best Senior Living Facility in the United States in 2025 is in New Jersey. The Arbor Terrace Mount Laurel Assisted Living Community located on Centerton Road and a short distance from Highway I-295. They received high ratings for Cleanliness, Care Services, and Value for Cost.

Right behind Arbor Terrace Mount Laurel Assisted Living on the list of the Top Five Best Senior Living Facilities in the Northeast is Brandywine Living by Monarch. Located on East Mountain Pleasant Avenue (State Route 10) in Livingston, Brandywine received high ratings for Resident Satisfaction, Care Services, and Cleanliness.

Here are the 19 New Jersey Award-Winning Senior Facilities in 2025 (Sorted by City Alphabetically):

*Sunrise Of Bridgewater (Bridgewater)

*Brookdale Cape May (Cape May Courthouse)

*Allegro Harrington Park (Harrington Park)

*Sunrise Of Jackson (Jackson)

*Sunrise Of Lincroft (Lincroft)

*Brandywine Living At Livingston (Livingston)

*Mira Vie At Manalapan (Manalapan)

*Arbor Terrace Marlton (Marlton)

*Thrive at Montvale (Montvale)

*Arbor Terrace Mount Laurel (Mount Laurel Township)

*Brighton Gardens Of Mountainside (Mountainside)

*Graceland Gardens Assisted Living (North Brunswick)

*Sunrise Of Randolph (Randolph)

*The Chelsea At Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury)

*Sunrise Of Summit (Summit)

*Arbor Terrace Shrewsbury (Tinton Falls)

*Sunrise Of Wall (Wall Township)

*Brookdale Wayne (Wayne)

*Brighton Gardens Of West Orange (West Orange)

