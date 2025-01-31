In South Jersey, one of the biggest traditions for vacationers and locals to the Shore Towns is visiting their favorite businesses each year.

For decades, families have patronized the same small businesses at the Jersey Shore. Whether you vacation annually in your favorite Coastal Community or live on the mainland a short drive away, making time to stop by your favorite establishments is a staple of the summer season.

The good news for people who enjoy visiting Avalon every summer is that one of the most popular shops in town will continue to operate in the same location they have served customers since 1988.

This Avalon Tradition Wins Bid To Keep Operating At Original Location

Located on Ocean Drive between 14th and 15th Streets is Moran's Dockside. This bait, tackle, and hoagie shop has been a staple in Avalon for almost 40 years serving breakfast sandwiches and hoagies for lunch for boaters along with locals to the north end of the seven-mile island.

At the most recent Avalon City Council Meeting, it was announced that Moran's Dockside had won the bid to continue operating at the 14th Street Sport Fishing Center. This is one of two parking areas with boating docks that are owned by the municipality.

Since the property is owned by the City of Avalon, the Borough's purchasing agent Joe Clark used New Jersey's competitive contract process to determine who is the best dockmaster and bait shop services operator for the next five years.

Jim Moran and his family won the bid to continue operations of Moran's Dockside on Ocean Drive in Avalon. Moran's will pay the City of Avalon a $15,600 annual fee to continue operations.

For locals and visitors to Avalon, Moran's Dockside is more than just a bait and tackle shop also has a sandwich shop. The Moran Family has been a staple of the community for decades and contributed much more to the Avalon Community than just sandwiches and service as dockmaster.

I remember when I was a kid living in Sea Isle City, we would ride our bikes over the Ocean Drive to Avalon to get sandwiches from Moran's. So I know many South Jersey locals are happy to know Moran's Dockside will continue to operate at the Avalon 14th Street Sport Fishing Center.

Moran's Dockside in Avalon, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...