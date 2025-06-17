Summertime at the Jersey Shore is well-known for the beautiful beaches, classic boardwalks, quaint breakfast and lunch eateries, traditional seafood restaurants, and great pizzerias.

But as I wrote about earlier this week, there are not many places to get a great steak in South Jersey. Thanks to three restaurateurs in Sea Isle City, a new steakhouse is opening this summer in the popular Shore Town off Garden State Parkway Exit 17.

But a well-known business in another New Jersey Coastal Community has launched its own steakhouse to start attracting South Jersey locals and vacationers.

Grand Opening For New Restaurant Changes Restaurant Scene in Cape May County

Before the start of the second weekend of June, ICONA debuted their newest restaurant as part of its properties. Inside the Windrift, located on 80th Street in Avalon, is where the new sophisticated establishment has now opened for the public.

Avalon Prime Steakhouse had their initial opening for Memorial Day Weekend to kick off the 2025 Summer Season. But on Thursday, June 12th, the new restaurant had their Grand Opening Ribbon cutting ceremony with local celebrities joined by State Senator Michael Testa, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, and former Eagles Quarterback Ron Jaworski.

According to their Facebook page, the new restaurant describes itself as an "Upscale Steakhouse in Avalon, NJ serving premium steaks, seafood, and more in a coastal-chic setting." Online reviews have described the new establishment as catering to a sophisticated clientele and as a more formal environment compared to many South Jersey Shore Town Restaurants.

The Avalon Prime Steakhouse joins a restaurant scene on the Seven Mile Island that has plenty to offer South Jersey Visitors and Locals. Here are the other restaurants you can visit next time in the Coastal Community located off Garden State Parkway Exit 13:

