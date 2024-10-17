When it comes to the wealthiest neighborhoods in New Jersey, most of them are located in North Jersey.

Money Inc. released its list of the 50 richest neighborhoods in the state of New Jersey which attracts successful professionals, executives, and prominent figures seeking privacy and prestige per the article.

The No. 1 spot on the list belonged to Alpine, located in Bergen County, ranking as the wealthiest city in the state.

Four South Jersey towns made the Money Inc. list of the 50 Richest Neighborhoods in New Jersey.

The highest-ranked town on the list from the southern part of the state, coming in at No. 17 overall, was Avalon, located in Cape May County.

The median home value in Avalon exceeds $1.5 million, reflecting its status as a highly sought-after location for wealthy homeowners and vacationers. Many properties in the area are luxurious beachfront homes and upscale condominiums.

With its upscale real estate, high-end shopping, fine dining, and beautiful beaches Avalon, which sits on Seven Mile Island is the wealthiest town in South Jersey.

The next South Jersey town on the list came in at No. 30, Haddonfieldm located in Camden County.

This picturesque borough boasts tree-lined streets and well-preserved 18th and 19th-century homes.

At No. 38 on the list was Moorestown, which is located in Burlington County.

This suburban town, situated just 12 miles east of Philadelphia, boasts a population of approximately 20,000 residents.

The final South Jersey town on the list, at No. 44, is Haddon Township in Camden County.

The median household income in Haddon Township exceeds the state average, reflecting its status as a desirable residential location. Property values in the area are notably high, with many homes featuring well-maintained lawns and attractive architecture.

Here is the full list of the 50 richest cities in New Jersey.

