I know the fall is just starting, but its never to early to start thinking about the summer concerts down the shore.

The North to Shore Arts and Ideas Festival is returning to New Jersey, and Atlantic City this summer. The Festival will also have dates in Asbury Park and Newark in 2024.

The event will be in Atlantic City from June 17-23, 2024 and was designed to spotlight New Jersey’s culture, diversity, and spirit of innovation.

Here are the dates for all three locations:

Asbury Park ! June 10 -June 16

Atlantic City! June 17 - June 23

Newark! June 24 - June 30

“What makes the North to Shore so exciting is that — even if you only spend one day at the festival — there’s so much to hear, to see, to learn and to do. It’s a perfect introduction to New Jersey’s incredible arts scene,” said John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC said in a press release.

The 2023 event was held are various spots all over the city, including: The Hard Rock, Ocean, the Trop, Resorts Superstar Theater, Boardwalk Hall, Anchor Rock Club, the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Bader Field, Rhythm & Spirits, Chicken Bone Beach at Playground Pier, Dante Hall Theater, Noyes Arts Garage, and Union Hall Arts.

Here are some of the acts that preformed at the 2023 event:

Alongside the first season’s headliners — which included Jersey-born pop diva Halsey, hip hop legends Eric B. & Rakim, classic rocker Santana, Brazilian superstar Marisa Monte and R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan and one of America’s first new wave bands, The B52’s — the inaugural festival presented scores of concerts, film screenings, art exhibits and expert panel discussions on innovation in technology, climate-change, healthcare and business, as well as scores of performances and events, many of them free, featuring artists who make their creative home in New Jersey.

Headliners for the 2023 event will be announced in March of 2024.

The 2023 event was deemed a big success with an audience of nearly 250,000 to more than 300 shows in more than 100 venues in three of New Jersey’s most arts-rich cities. While most festival events were free to the public, the event generated n $7.6 million in ticket sales.

Local artists and arts organizations seeking grants can visit NORTHTSHORE.COM Applications will be accepted via Submittable at NORTHTSHORE.COM