South Jersey has plenty of great seafood restaurant and places to eat, but one was recognized as the best in the entire Garden State.

Throughout the area, we have a multitude of seafood places, especially in Atlantic City.

Get our free mobile app

One Atlantic City restaurant is getting some recognition as one of the best seafood restaurants in the U.S, and the top one in New Jersey.

Atlantic City Restaurant Named best seafood restaurants in New Jersey

Dock's Oyster House has been a legendary Atlantic City destination for seafood for over 125 year, and the foodie experts at Cheapism.com have named the them New Jersey's best restaurant for seafood.

Dock's has been part of the heart and soul of Atlantic City, serving up fresh, refined seafood. It might as well be on the Monopoly board.

Dock's Oyster House is located at 2405 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City.

Grab Dinner in AC! Check Out These 20 Fantastic Atlantic City, NJ Restaurants